Orioles spring training tickets on sale Jan. 21

Individual tickets for all 17 of the Orioles’ Spring Training games at Ed Smith Stadium will go on sale this Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m.

The Orioles recommend that fans purchase individual tickets online at www.orioles.com/spring.

Alternatively, individual game tickets can be purchased by phone by calling 877-222-2802 or in person at Ed Smith Stadium in the Left Field Ticket Office, located at 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue. The box office will be open on Jan. 21 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. and will then be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Jan. 23 until Feb. 10. From Feb. 13 to March 30, the box office will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available in the East Lot, located on 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue.

Season tickets, five-game flex-plans, group tickets, suites, and other specialty areas are available by calling 941-893-6300.

The Orioles are also offering the official Spring Training Travel Package that includes hotel accommodations, rental car, game tickets, an exclusive pregame brunch with select Orioles team personnel, and a custom Orioles Spring Training merchandise package. For more information or to order travel packages, fans should visit www.orioles.com/spring or call 1-800-892-7687.

The Orioles will play their first of 17 home spring training games in 2017 on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 1:05 p.m. against the Pittsburgh Pirates.