Orioles announce Spring Training promotions

The Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2017 Spring Training promotions for their eighth season at Ed Smith Stadium. Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh

Promotion: 2017 Spring Training Schedule Magnet

Sponsor: Visit Sarasota

Group eligible: All fans

Promotion: Birds of Paradise Flower

Sponsor: Beneva Flowers

Group eligible: First 1,000 female fans

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

March 5 against Philadelphia

Promotion: Youth Baseball Day (pregame)

Sponsor: Sarasota YMCA

Group eligible: Pre-registered youth teams

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

March 8 against Toronto

Promotion: Seniors Run the Bases (postgame)

Group eligible: All fans 55 and over

March 17-22

Promotion: “Go Green” Auction to benefit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

For more information: www.orioles.com/spring

March 19 against Detroit

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

Promotion: All Faiths Food Drive

For more information: www.orioles.com/spring

March 25 against Minnesota

Promotion: Fireworks Night (postgame)

Sponsor: Sarasota Herald-Tribune and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

Group eligible: All Fans

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 1-941-893-6300 or visit www.orioles.com/spring.