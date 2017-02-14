Orioles announce Spring Training promotions

Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh.
The Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2017 Spring Training promotions for their eighth season at Ed Smith Stadium. Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh
Promotion: 2017 Spring Training Schedule Magnet
Sponsor: Visit Sarasota
Group eligible: All fans
Promotion: Birds of Paradise Flower
Sponsor: Beneva Flowers
Group eligible: First 1,000 female fans
Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)
Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota
Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14
March 5 against Philadelphia
Promotion: Youth Baseball Day (pregame)
Sponsor: Sarasota YMCA
Group eligible: Pre-registered youth teams
Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)
Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota
Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14
March 8 against Toronto
Promotion: Seniors Run the Bases (postgame)
Group eligible: All fans 55 and over
March 17-22
Promotion: “Go Green” Auction to benefit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
For more information: www.orioles.com/spring
March 19 against Detroit
Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)
Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota
Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14
Promotion: All Faiths Food Drive
For more information: www.orioles.com/spring
March 25 against Minnesota
Promotion: Fireworks Night (postgame)
Sponsor: Sarasota Herald-Tribune and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
Group eligible: All Fans
To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 1-941-893-6300 or visit www.orioles.com/spring.