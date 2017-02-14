 Skip to main content
Sports
Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh.
Sarasota Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 42 min ago

Orioles announce Spring Training promotions

Share
Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2017 Spring Training promotions for their eighth season at Ed Smith Stadium. Spring Training Opening Day is Feb. 26 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

 

Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh

Promotion: 2017 Spring Training Schedule Magnet    

Sponsor: Visit Sarasota                                                      

Group eligible: All fans

 

Promotion: Birds of Paradise Flower

Sponsor: Beneva Flowers                            

Group eligible: First 1,000 female fans

 

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)      

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota                   

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

 

March 5 against Philadelphia      

Promotion: Youth Baseball Day (pregame)     

Sponsor: Sarasota YMCA                    

Group eligible: Pre-registered youth teams

 

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame) 

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota                   

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

 

March 8 against Toronto   

Promotion: Seniors Run the Bases (postgame)      

Group eligible: All fans 55 and over

 

March 17-22               

Promotion: “Go Green” Auction to benefit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

For more information: www.orioles.com/spring

 

March 19 against Detroit     

Promotion: Kids Run the Bases (postgame)      

Sponsor: Comfort Suites Sarasota                   

Group eligible: All fans ages 4-14

                             

Promotion: All Faiths Food Drive

For more information: www.orioles.com/spring

 

March 25 against Minnesota 

Promotion: Fireworks Night (postgame)  

Sponsor: Sarasota Herald-Tribune and Sarasota Memorial Health Care System                                 

Group eligible: All Fans

 

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 1-941-893-6300 or visit www.orioles.com/spring.

Related Stories