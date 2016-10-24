Orioles announce 2017 Spring Training schedule

The Baltimore Orioles today announced its 2017 Grapefruit League schedule.

The team opens its home slate at Ed Smith Stadium on Feb. 26 against Pittsburgh. This is the eighth-consecutive year the Orioles will call Sarasota their Spring Training home. Ed Smith Stadium was named the 2015 Field of the Year in professional baseball by the Sports Turf Managers Association.

Other games of note during the 17-game home schedule include two games each against AL East foes Boston, Toronto and Tampa Bay, and one game against the New York Yankees. The Orioles will also play the Dominican Republic's national team at home on March 7 in a World Baseball Classic exhibition game.

Single-game tickets for all 17 games will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21. For Season Ticket Plans or more information on the team's Spring Training schedule, call the Orioles Spring Training office at 941-893-6300, or visit www.orioles.com/spring.

Fans interested in suite rentals should call 941-893-6317.