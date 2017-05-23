ODA family finds success at USTA National Tournament

The Out-of-Door Academy's Krug family continues to star in the US Tennis Association junior ranks.

At a USTA National Level II event in Arlington, Texas, soon-to-be ninth-grade twins Jake and Connor Krug took home the boys doubles title, defeating top-seeded pair Griffin Daehnke and Thomas Paulsell 6-3. Connor also finished second in the boys singles tournament, losing to Daehnke 6-1, 6-3. To get to the finals, he had to face Jake in the quarterfinals. Connor won 6-2, 7-5.

On the girls side, soon-to-be sixth-grader Ava Krug reached the doubles final with partner Liv Hovde, but fell 6-4 to top-seeded pair Madison Sieg and Bridget Stammel. Ava also reached the Sweet 16 in the girls singles tournament before losing to two-seed Caroline Wernli 6-2, 6-0.