Observers win press awards

Observer Media Group newspapers had another strong showing at the Florida Press Association’s Better Weekly Newspaper Contest Friday, during which the Sarasota Observer picked up the most awards in its circulation class.

Of its wins, the Sarasota Observer won first place in multimedia storytelling for staff writer Amanda Morales’ series on Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, and Deputy Managing Editor David Conway won the TaxWatch Award for excellence in local tax reporting. YourObserver.com was also recognized with the top award in website excellence in newspapers with a circulation of more than 15,000.

The Business Observer took home the General Excellence award in its circulation class, and managing Editor Robin Hartill won the first place award for best obituary in the Longboat Observer. East County Observer Managing Editor Jay Heater and Senior Editor Pam Eubanks won in the breaking news category for their coverage of the deaths of Lakewood Ranch students Brendan Shreve and Jared Duran.

Click here for the full lost of winners.