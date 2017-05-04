Observer recommends

You can say this about this year’s Sarasota City Commission elections: The candidates have generated more interest — or should that be more controversy — than seen in previous elections in a quarter century.

Maybe that fact will help boost voter turnout.

Previously in this space, we made our case that this election is an opportunity for city voters to break the chains of the past and move in a new direction.

We’ve said if your vision for Sarasota is to be a place where your children, grandchildren and you can thrive and prosper; where they and you have multiple job opportunities to climb the economic ladder; and where they and you are able to live in decent, affordable housing, the makeup and direction of the Sarasota City Commission must change.

We believe two of the candidates can do that, and we have recommended: Hagen Brody and Martin Hyde.

If you haven’t voted early, the City Commission election is Tuesday, May 9.

Don’t forget to vote.