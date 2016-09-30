North Trail property’s fate hangs on City Commission decision

This article has been updated to include comments from Tahiti Park Neighborhood Association President Jennifer Ahearn-Koch.

Nearly five years ago, Dr. Monica Bedi bought two North Trail properties for $150,000 with plans in mind for a 26-suite medical resort.

IF YOU GO What: Sarasota City Commission meeting

When: 2:30 p.m. & 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3

Where: City Hall, 1565 First Street

The land currently sits empty, but a Sarasota City Commission decision Monday might lay the groundwork for her vision. Commissioners could also pursue buying the land for a park, or change the future land use of the property — which would prevent Bedi from moving forward with her plans without a comprehensive plan amendment.

The 0.55 acres of land is next to the Tahiti Park neighborhood at the intersection of North Tamiami Trail and Hampton Road.

Before buying the parcels, Bedi confirmed the city’s land use regulations would permit such a facility after a rezone, and she filed paperwork to begin the process in 2012, according to a 2013 letter from her land use attorney.

But, objections from neighbors who said they weren’t aware of a 2008 land-use change, prompted the City Commission to table the proposal in 2013.

“There was just so much pushback, and we didn’t seem like we were making any progress,” Bedi said. “We never changed the plans, but we kind of let everything go to the wayside a little bit.”

Tahiti Park Neighborhood Association President Jennifer Ahearn-Koch said residents are in no way opposed to the specific development, but were concerned that there was no documentation from when the city changed the future land use of the parcels to community commercial.

“We are sure that it was accidental,” she said, referring to the land use change.

Ahearn-Koch hopes city commissioners listen to a full explanation of the neighborhood association’s evidence at Monday’s meeting.

Reflections Resort, which would focus on the treatment of skin disorders, is slated to be made up of three floors, with a spa on the roof. The facility would attract 90% of its client base from out of state, and wouldn’t accept walk-in traffic, according to the development application.

“It’s sort of a total-body healing,” Bedi said, which includes diet and exercise instruction.

The City Commission next week will consider whether to reverse the property’s 2008 future land use change, ask Bedi to sell the land for a future park or allow an extension for her to produce an official site plan, according to staff reccomendations included in the agenda.

Also on the agenda for Monday’s commission meeting:

The board will discuss selecting City Manager Tom Barwin as the city’s representative on the planning organization that will create recommendations for redeveloping 42 acres of city-owned land near the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The group Sarasota Bayfront 20:20 is working to select other community representatives for the planning organization.



The city will consider entering a potential conflict resolution process with Sarasota County regarding an additional payment into the downtown Community Redevelopment Area trust fund, a source of disagreement between the two governments.



The city will consider revising its development review policies to remove a traffic study requirement for most developments. Although staff says those traffic studies seldom require a developer to pay additional fees, some residents have criticized the proposal.

The full agenda for Monday’s commission meeting can be found on the city website.