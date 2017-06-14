North Siesta bridge closed following crash

The Sarasota Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident on Siesta Key that closed the north bridge to the island Wednesday evening.

The accident occurred at Faubel Street and Higel Avenue in the Bay Island neighborhood, the police department announced. Four adult males were transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as trauma patients.

An investigation is still ongoing, but the police said speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The SPD did not share further details.

Authorities cleared the scene and reopened the area to traffic shortly after 10 p.m.

A fatal crash occurred in the same area earlier this year. Residents recently began advocating more vocally for safety improvements near the intersection of Higel and Siesta Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.