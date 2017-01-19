North Longboat residents discuss major issues

If a forum Wednesday evening is any indication, LBK North, formally known as the North End Coalition of Property Owners, hasn’t lost any steam since its inception three years ago.

More than 120 residents packed the Longboat Key Center for the Arts for a workshop focusing on north end erosion issues, drainage in Longbeach Village and — as any Longboater could guess — traffic.

“Today we’re not going to talk about peacocks,” said Town Manager Dave Bullock with a laugh while opening the program. “I’m sorry, I said the word and I promised I wouldn’t.”

While speakers at “Spotlight on the North End – Storm Water, Coastal Erosion, & Traffic Congestion” provided concrete answers for the myriad issues that could drag down property values, questions remain about how to remedy them.

Former national National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecaster Bob Bunting, a 360 North owner, occupied a majority of the two-hour program with a presentation on how to save Beer Can Island and its importance to the north end of Longboat.

“Initially, I want to talk about what I call an emergency situation on Greer Island,” he said. “Because it is disappearing at a rapid pace.”

Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecaster Bob Bunting speaks to the crowd about the “emergency situation” on Beer Can Island.

Beer Can Island, which is known formally as Greer, serves as a barrier protecting properties on the north end of island from wave action. But, according to Bunting, that tidal activity is starting to kill mangroves and may breach the natural feature, leading to pressure along properties on either side of Longboat Pass Bridge.

The problem: When the town sought to place two adjustable sand-saving structures, called groins, and a third permanent one at the tip of Beer Can Island, former Manatee County Commissioner Joe McClash challenged the plan. In a 2014 settlement, the town agreed not to begin permitting for the latter structure until 2019 if the other two groins could be built.

Bunting urged the town to consider experimental options, such as reef balls or Sandsavers, both of which are concrete objects designed to stop wave action along the shoreline. Further, he said the town ultimately needs to install permanent groins on the north end as well as the south end.

“If we don’t get going on a longer term plan I think we’ll be behind the 8-ball 10 or 15 years from now,” Bunting said. “I don’t want to see that happen.”

Under water

While many questions remain about the future of Beer Can Island, residents in attendance did get an answer on another major north end issue.

Town consultant DMK Associates Vice President of Engineering Kreg Maheu told attendees a project aimed at reducing flooding in the Village would cost between $1.6 million and $2 million. And Bullock said the improvements would begin in about two years.

Town Manager Dave Bullock speaks to attendees about drainage issues in Longbeach Village as DMK Associates Vice President of Engineering Kreg Maheu looks on.

Plans include adding Tideflex valves, which stop tides from entering the stormwater system, and pumping stations to systems on the north end.

“If we move ahead with this, this is somewhat disruptive,” he said. “We’re going to have construction all throughout the Village and it will be inconvenient.”

Depending on its outcome, the project could serve as a model for other areas with flooding issues at the north end of the island, said Public Works Director Juan Florensa.

Traffic, traffic, traffic

To wrap up the forum, Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force member Lenny Landau discussed traffic issues and potential solutions for government officials, businesses and residents themselves. Attendees also received good news about some short-term fixes.

Today, Task Force members are meeting with Deputy Sarasota Police Chief Pat Robinson to discuss coordinating the lights at both Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road’s intersection with North Tamiami Trail.

Also, Task Force Chairman Tom Freiwald outlined a Florida Department of Transportation plan to move the merge lane on North Boulevard of the Presidents — north of St. Armands Circle — closer to City Island. The so-called “zipper merge” lane would just need some repainted lines to become functional.