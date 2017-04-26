Noise violation, shoplifting top this week's cops corner

APRIL 19

NEED FOR SPEED

Southbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 215

Confiscated property: A deputy stopped the suspect for unlawful speed and found him to have a suspended driver’s license for failing to attend traffic school. The deputy cited the suspect and seized his driver’s license.

PACKING A PURSE

7300 block of 52nd Place East, Bradenton

Petit-grand theft and shoplifting: Store employees caught a woman concealing three dresses in her purse. The store’s loss prevention officer saw the suspect select four items off the store clothing rack and proceed to the fitting room. She then saw the suspect leave the fitting room with only one item of clothing in her possession. Another loss prevention officer checked the fitting room for the missing items, which could not be located. The suspect went to the checkout line and paid for the single item. Loss prevention officers approached the suspect about the missing items and detained her until a deputy arrived. The suspect’s purse contained the missing dresses, valued at $133. She was arrested and transported to jail.

APRIL 20

MOWERS RIDE THROUGH

SLEEP CYCLE

8100 block of Misty Oaks Boulevard, Sarasota

Noise ordinance violation: At 5:30 a.m., a Palm Aire resident awoke to the sound of lawn mowers, mowing the golf course at Palm Aire Country Club, which is adjacent to his home. The complainant is familiar with Manatee County’s noise ordinance and said this is a violation of the ordinance, which prohibits mowing before 7 a.m. The complainant said he has called in the past about the activity, but no other case numbers were found in regard to this type of complaint. The complainant said he has brought the noise ordinance to the attention of the golf course, but the course continues to be mowed too early. The complainant wanted the violation investigated and said he will continue to call when it happens.

APRIL 21

PEDALED ON OUT

2900 block of Oriole Drive, Sarasota

Burglary to an unoccupied dwelling: The homeowner notified the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office when he noticed his was bicycle missing. He has been home most of the time and often leaves the garage door open. No one had permission to enter his garage or remove his bicycle.

CHECKING IT TWICE

8400 block of Tuttle Avenue, Sarasota

Utter false instrument: A Regions Bank teller noticed something suspicious about a check a customer tried to cash. The teller stalled the suspect long enough to call the listed owner of the check and verify that it was fraudulent. The suspect was still at the bank when deputies arrived.