Nicholas Sparks writes chapter for Manatee literacy initiative

Author Nicholas Sparks will headline the Manatee Library Foundation’s 2017 fundraiser.

The foundation today announced the New York Times best-selling author, who wrote “The Notebook” and “Safe Haven,” will headline the foundation’s Feb. 7 fundraiser to benefit the Manatee Public Library System. Proceeds will go toward a literacy program called “I am a Lifelong Learner.”

“An Evening with Nicholas Sparks,” will be held at the Neel Performing Arts Center on the State College of Florida campus.

The announcement marks the latest in a three-year run of renowned speakers that has included Stephen King and John Grisham, and has raised more than $300,000 for the Public Library System.

“We’re pleased to be hosting Mr. Sparks who has become one of the most prominent authors in the country,” said Susan Wilcox, the Foundation’s event chairwoman. “It’s so special to be a part of this amazing series that’s an incredible win for our libraries, for literacy and for the community each year.”

Sponsorship packages from $10,000 for presenting sponsors to $500 for patrons are available by calling 216-8746. Reserved seating tickets are $150 and general admission tickets are $100. Guests may also purchase tickets online beginning Oct. 10, at manateelibraryfoundation.org, or by calling 216-8746.