New Oasis' home springs to life

For the past three months, the Rev. Steve Coad has walked around with a hammer in hand, building cabinets, pouring concrete and creating a new look and feel for Oasis Church with the help of its fellow members.

On Sept. 25, Coad and the 200-member congregation unveiled the results, celebrating the church’s five-year anniversary not with the traditional gift of wood, but with brick and stone.

It held the grand opening for its new permanent building, formerly home to Happy Gospel Church, at 5215 Lorraine Road, after spending the past five years setting up each Sunday at Braden River Elementary School.

“We’ve been getting to know each other better,” Coad said of the remodeling phase. “I love that people stop by just to see who’s here. That’s how I want it to be. I want it to be the ‘hang out place.’”

Oasis purchased the building from Happy Gospel in June for about $1 million. Its members raised an additional $200,000 to pay for renovations.

“This is a big step for us,” Coad said.

A brief history Faith Christian Church built the campus at 5215 Lorraine Road in 2001 and held services there until April 2012, at which time C1 Bank took the property through the foreclosure process. East County businesswoman and resident Heather Perry purchased the 25-acre campus in mid-2013 from the bank as a way to save the church building and keep the property from being developed, as was being proposed at the time. Perry sold the church building and just more than 6 acres to Happy Gospel Church for about $1 million in July 2013. Oasis Church purchased the building from Happy Gospel for $1 million in June.

Oasis’ team has given the building’s interior an industrial building-meets-farm look with large barn doors that lead into rooms with free-hanging light bulbs to illuminate the stage. The main building holds the sanctuary as well as classrooms for younger children.

A secondary building has been renovated to serve as the children’s church, geared for children ages 4 and up.

Coad said the church's foundation is its people, not the building, but having a permanent facility is exciting for the congregation. Oasis no longer will be limited to its once-a-week service and can plan Bible studies or other activities throughout the week.

Oasis Church Meets: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sundays Where: 5215 Lorraine Road, Bradenton Website: oasischurch.ag Phone: 677-8838

“We have a place we can gather at any time,” Coad said. “All ages can come together. It gives you more opportunities.”

Oasis had run out of space, particularly for the children’s ministry. Children were meeting in hallways.

Coad said Oasis will continue to volunteer its services at Braden River, which it considers its adopted school. Oasis members ran the sound for school musicals and dances and provided other support while Oasis used the campus for services.