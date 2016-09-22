New Animal Friend specialty plates will be available Oct. 7 for Longboat Key motorists

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles announced Thursday the release of the newly redesigned Animal Friend specialty license plate.

The new plate will be delivered to tax collector and tag agency offices and available by Oct. 7.

Floridians interested in purchasing the new Animal Friend specialty plate can contact their local tax collector or tag agency office for availability. A list of locations can be found online at flhsmv.gov/locations. There is a $25 specialty plate fee in addition to the other registration fees.

The animal friend specialty license plate was enacted during the 2004 legislative session and has been available since April 2005. The funds raised from this specialty license plate are distributed to Florida Animal Friend Inc., to fund spay-and-neuter programs in the state.

As of Sept. 1, there are 19,589 registered Animal Friend specialty license plates in Florida.

A list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found online at flhsmv.gov/dmv/specialtytags/.