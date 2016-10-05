New Amore chef ready to heat up kitchen

W. Howard Rooks and chef Andrea Bozzolo joined forces to open Amore by Andrea two years ago. Now, Bozzolo left Amore to focus on his Siesta Drive restaurant, The Art of Food & Wine. Angel Torres will be the new chef at Amore, which reopened Monday.

Torres was previously a sous chef at the Colony Beach and Tennis Resort before its closing. He saw the opening at Amore as his chance to become a head chef.

“After looking for many years, this is the time for me to be a chef,” he said.