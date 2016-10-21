New 200-seat restaurant coming to former Pattigeorge’s Waterfront Restaurant site on Longboat Key

The former Pattigeorge’s Waterfront Restaurant on Longboat Key is going to be torn down and redeveloped as a 200-seat eatery yet to be named by the Columbia Restaurant Group.

Plans have recently been filed with the Longboat Key Planning, Zoning and Building Department, according to Director Alaina Ray.

PZ&B Office Manager Donna Chipman provided the application filed Oct. 6 for the property at 4120 Gulf of Mexico Drive by LBK Real Estate Holding LLC of Tampa.

A new restaurant is being developed on old Pattigeorge's Waterfront Restaurant site on Longboat Key. The waterfront, shown, of the old eatery is weathered. Terry O'Connor

The new facility will be flood protected, promote public access to the waterfront and offer pedestrian and bicycle access the new Bayfront Park just south of the property, according to Matthew Campo of Campo Engineering in Tampa.

The application asks for four variance reductions:

• Buffer from 10 feet to 5 feet;

• Interior parking lot green space from 15% to 14.1%;

• Parking spaces from 20 feet long to 18; and

• Reduce rear setback from 20 feet to zero or even with the waterfront.

The back dock now hangs 20 feet over Florida state waters, according to the application.

Construction schedule and project cost estimates are still being developed.