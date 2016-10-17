Neal sets pace of growth

Third-quarter market results show Lakewood Ranch-based homebuilder Neal Communities already is beating homes sales compared with last year.

Third-quarter results from the private-home builder show 276 home sales throughout its divisions. During the first three quarters of the year, Neal Communities saw sales increase from 2015. So far in 2016, the company has sold 856 homes compared with 833 homes sold by the same time last year.

“Consumer confidence was up again in September, according to industry data,” said Pat Neal, chairman of the executive committee of Neal Communities, in a statement. “The southwest Florida home buying market is normally more robust than housing trends nationwide, and we can clearly see the results of a spike in homebuyer confidence through our home sales throughout the third quarter.”

September home sales, alone, totaled 84, and the community with the greatest number of sales was Milano in Venice, with 15 home sales.

In addition to an increase in home sales, the company has also seen growth in the Neal Communities team during 2016, with 70 new hires since the beginning of the year.