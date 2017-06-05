The NBC Sports Group and the World Rowing Federation have announced an exclusive U.S. media rights agreement to televise more than 10 hours of coverage of the 2017 World Rowing Championships at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota.

The 2017 World Rowing Championships will be held Sept. 24 through Oct. 1 and NBC's coverage will begin on Sept. 28.

“The opportunity to stage our premier event, the World Rowing Championships, in the United States is a huge benefit for our sport as we see the ongoing growth of rowing in the nation,” said Jean-Christophe Rolland, the president of the World Rowing Federation or FISA (Fédération Internationale des Sociétés d’Aviron).

“This partnership with NBC Sports Group recognizes the demand for rowing coverage in the U.S.," Rolland said in a release sent out Monday.

Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics Production and Programming, added, "Rowing fans can cheer in unison now that we are presenting one of the sports’ premier events, and our most extensive coverage since the 2016 Rio Olympics. As an Olympic sport since the 1900 Summer Games in Paris, we are always thrilled to showcase the stamina, strength and harmony that these world class athletes display every time they race.”

Headlining the event will be the U.S. women's eight team which is looking for its 12th consecutive World or Olympic title. NBC's coverage will include the para-rowing finals that will held on the Thursday of the event.

The release said NBC Sports anticipates utilizing NBCSN, The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.