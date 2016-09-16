National PTSD Service Association hosts benefit

If You Go: National PTSD Service Association Benefit When: Saturday, Sept. 17 Runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Retrix North, 1234 Clyde Jones Road

Admission: Donation based

The National PTSD Service Association will host a benefit for members of the community to see firsthand what they do.

The association trains and matches companion dogs with veterans diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder or PTSD. Already the group has helped match 10 veterans and animals in Sarasota with the intention of matching more.

Through the program veterans receive the animal free of charge and the veterinary bills are covered by the National PTSD Service Association as well.

“It’s astounding the change in their behavior when they get a service dog,” said Mark LaFlamme, event organizer. “We’ve delivered quite a few and it’s life changing.”

Saturday, Sept. 17 guests at the The National PTSD Service Association benefit will see the work done by the organization with canine service demonstrations.

Also part of the event is an opportunity for guests to fly in an L30 fighter jet. Proceeds from the event will benefit the National PTSD Service Association directly to train more animals and cover veterinary costs.

“They’re going to see actual working dogs and the level of training they have,” LaFlamme said. “And maybe even get an idea of how hard it is to train them.”