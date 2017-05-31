Nathan Benderson Park to host Youth Rowing Championships

Nathan Benderson Park will play host to the 2017 USRowing Youth National Championships June 9-11.

The championships will see approximately 1,700 athletes competing in more than 370 crews, representing more than 150 teams from across the country, vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.

Racing is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. June 9 with heats. Repechages and semi-finals will begin at 8 a.m. June 10. The finals will begin at 8 a.m. June 11.

June 11 will also be an Olympic Day, sponsored by USRowing. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Olympians and Paralympians will be at the park greeting athletes and spectators, posing for pictures and signing autographs.

“The park has successfully held many high-profile events and we are pleased to welcome back the Youth Rowing Championships this year,” said Robert Sullivan, president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Inc. (SANCA). “This event will be a great precursor to the 2017 World Rowing Championships taking place here in September. Our world-class rowing facility coupled with all the amenities the Sarasota-Bradenton area has to offer, makes this a wonderful destination for competitors, spectators and sports enthusiasts.”

Sarasota Crew had qualify 10 boats for the championships, and the Sarasota Scullers had four boats qualify.

General Admission tickets for all spectators attending the 2017 Youth National Championships are available online. Daily tickets are $10, and a 3-day pass is $25. Tickets include admission to the spectator and team tent areas during race days. Parking is $5 per day. For more information, visit nathanbendersonpark.org.