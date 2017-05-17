Nathan Benderson Park organization CEO to resign

Less than a year after taking over as president and CEO of Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Bob Sullivan has announced plans to resign from the organization overseeing Nathan Benderson Park, according to an email from Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer.

The announcement comes four months before the park hosts the 2017 World Rowing Championships.

“I understand he is planning to stay on board at least through the World Rowing Championships and maybe through the end of the year,” said Harmer in an email to county commissioners. “I understand this was discussed at the SANCA Board meeting this afternoon.”

Sullivan could not be immediately reached for comment.

Sullivan came to the region from Wichita Falls, Texas, where for 11 years he managed the Multi-Purpose Events Center, consisting of an arena, convention center, horse exhibition center and memorial auditorium. Over his career, he has staged amateur and professional events and programs, has been involved in regional and international events and has organized concerts.

He replaced Paul Blackketter, who stepped down to pursue his own consulting business.

“It seemed like the perfect opportunity, with my background and what their needs are,” he said in an interview with the East County Observer after he took the position. “They built a magnificent facility here.”

Benderson Park will host the World Rowing Championships from Sept. 23, through Oct. 1. It will be the first time in 23 years the event is held in U.S. waters.

“I’m most excited about the future,” Sullivan said in the interview with the East County Observer. “We’re only limited by our imagination. I love the magic of entertaining. That’s what keeps everybody young.”

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.