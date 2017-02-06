Nathan Benderson Park announces February events

Nathan Benderson Park announced its February events and programming today. The list of events is as follows:

Feb. 10

- NBP Movie Night - Zootopia. The movie starts at roughly 6:20 p.m.

- 24-hour World Record Paddle. Starts at 8 a.m.

- Circus Sarasota Winter Show. Runs through March 5. Times vary by show date. Visit www.circusarts.org for more information.

Feb. 18

- American Youth Cup I

- Superhero 5k. Starts at 8 a.m.

Feb. 25-26

- Sarasota Invitational Regatta. Starts at 8:30 a.m.

For more information on these events or the park's regularly scheduled programming, visit www.NathanBendersonPark.org.