Nathan Benderson Park announces February events

On the schedule: a 5K, a regatta and a world record.
Nathan Benderson Park announced its February events and programming today. The list of events is as follows:
Feb. 10
- NBP Movie Night - Zootopia. The movie starts at roughly 6:20 p.m.
- 24-hour World Record Paddle. Starts at 8 a.m.
- Circus Sarasota Winter Show. Runs through March 5. Times vary by show date. Visit www.circusarts.org for more information.
Feb. 18
- American Youth Cup I
- Superhero 5k. Starts at 8 a.m.
Feb. 25-26
- Sarasota Invitational Regatta. Starts at 8:30 a.m.
For more information on these events or the park's regularly scheduled programming, visit www.NathanBendersonPark.org.