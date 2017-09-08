Nate's Honor Rescue to loan out animal crates

Today at 1 p.m., Nate's Honor Animal Rescue will be loaning out a limited supply of small, medium and large animal crates for those who plan on evacuating to a emergency hurricane shelter due to the possible threat that Hurricane Irma still poses on south Florida.

Zazu, a rescue pup, awaits the storm at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Bradenton.

The rescue shelter thought they would do this knowing that it is a requirement for cats and dogs to have a crate at the pet-friendly emergency hurricane shelters in Manatee County. Additionally, pets are required to come with a leash, food and valid vaccinations.

"We have been called here with people asking if we can take their animals," said Dari Oglesby, director at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. "But we can't do that."

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue staff Laura Miller and Director Dari Oglesby prepare the shelter for Hurricane Irma.

The crates will be distributed at The Ranch Adoption Center located at 4951 Lorraine Road, Bradenton, and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis until 4 p.m. today, September 8, or until the crates have all been taken.

Oglesby said that they have a good amount of medium-sized crates but are more limited with the small and large ones.

Additionally, the animal shelter is still in need of temporary foster homes for some of their sick and/or large dogs. Those interested in fostering an animal during the storm can contact the shelter at 747-4900.

East County Shelter List: Open up today at 4 p.m., September 8

- Braden River High School (pet-friendly): 6545 State Road 70 East, Bradenton

- Nolan Middle School (pet-friendly, special needs: 6615 Greenbrook Boulevard, Bradenton

- Carols E. Haile Middle School: 9501 State Road 64, Bradenton

- Freedom Elementary School: 9515 E State Road 64, Bradenton

- Robert Willis Elementary School: 14705 The Masters Avenue, Bradenton