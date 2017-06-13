Nate's Honor Animal Rescue of Lakewood Ranch joins forces to help veterans

Inside the office at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue in Lakewood Ranch, a deli-type sign flashed, "Now serving No. 45."

Anxious customers filled all the waiting room chairs in the hope they might find the perfect pet to take home.

Business appears to be pretty good at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue, and it is about to get even better.

On June 6, Nate's Honor Animal Rescue announced it had formed a partnership with the Paws and Warriors nonprofit of Bradenton to provide fee-waived companion animals to veterans suffering from PTSD or other debilitating conditions. A grant from the Bill and Maryann Vinall Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation will cover expenses for the first 40 veterans served.

LaVonne Bower adopted three-legged Oz from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue and now has founded Paws and Warriors to help veterans.

"Nate's has such a great reputation and we knew we could make a bigger difference by pairing with them," said Bradenton's LaVonne Bower, who formed Paws and Warriors in January.

Bower adopted a rescue dog, Oz, from Nate's Honor Animal Rescue a year ago. Nate's had rescued Oz, who only has three legs, from a kill shelter.

"He would not be alive today if it wasn't for Nate's," said Bower, who eventually took Oz with her on a trip to a veterans administration hospital.

"The communication with (the veterans) was so much better," Bower said. "With Oz, I could see them coming out of their shell."

Bower came up with the Paws and Warriors idea but it was delayed a bit when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in October. She just finished her treatments and is ready to go forward with the program.

Bower will screen physically and emotionally challenged veterans to see if they qualify to be matched with a companion dog or cat. She said studies have shown contact with a pet can lower stress and blood pressure levels while helping to combat depression. Each veteran will receive a personalized needs assessment.

Karen Slomba plays with Saddie, a Great Pyrenees mix, at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

She will then send the qualified veterans to Nate's, which will have its adoption team match them with a compatible pet. The adoption fees will be waived and the veterans will receive a starter kit that includes a crate, leash, collar and food. All the dogs receive six weeks of training.

"We collectively decide what dog (or cat) is suited to the veteran's needs," said Karen Slomba, the associate director of Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. "When we start the process we ask questions such as 'How many hours a day will you leave the dog alone? Do you live in a home or apartment? Do you have a fenced-in yard?' We need to get a feel for their lifestyle."

Slomba said Nate's Honor Animal Rescue loves helping the vets, but the program also helps with their main goal, which is to save as many animals as possible. The first pairing of a veteran with a pet could happen as early as this week, Slomba said.

"We may be saving three lives," Slomba said. "We are saving the dog who goes to the veteran. We are saving the dog who takes that dog's kennel space. And we have seen what a really positive effect it has on the veteran. For the veterans, we believe this can be a life-changing event."

Slomba said Oz offers a perfect example. Bower saved Oz by adopting him. In return, according to Slomba, Oz has played a key role in Bower's recovery as she fights cancer.

"She rescued him," Slomba said of Bower. "And now he is doing the same for her."

Molly, a Russian Blue, is one of the cats available at Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. Cats also will be available through a program with Paws and Warriors.

FOR IMMIDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Karen Slomba ([email protected]) Tel: 941-538-6201, Cell: 716-474-0335

Veterans can request an application by emailing [email protected] or by phone at (941) 962-3390.