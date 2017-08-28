A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. V.U.E. LLC sold the home at 651 Mourning Dove Drive to GRT Developments LLC for $2.7 million. GRT Developments then sold the home to Robert Kiltz, of Syracuse, N.Y., for $3 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,604 square feet of living area.

John Ringling Estates

Donald Faust, of Sarasota, sold the home at 450 Cleveland Drive to Mark and Rebecca Schlecht, of Rossville, Ill., for $2.1 million. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 4,484 square feet of living area.

Arbors Seaside Cottages LLC sold the home at 133 N. Washington Drive to Ronnie Weade, of Asheville, N.C., for $1,125,000. Built in 1954, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2016.

Grand Bay

Leonard and Nanci MacKenzie sold their Unit 221 condominium at 3040 Grand Bay Blvd. to William Rammes, of Longboat Key, for $1.55 million. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,275,000 in 2014.

Gerald and Loretta Feder, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 311 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Frank and Catherine Biancuzzo, of Stamford, Conn., for $1,225,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.8 million in 2005.

Hoyt Beaty, of Sarasota, sold his home at 227 Seagull Lane to Jan Schneider, of Sarasota, for $899,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,056 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $247,500 in 1998.

Emerald Harbor

Carol Camiener, trustee, sold the home at 5951 Emerald Harbor Drive to Jerrold and Margaret Hill, of Jeffersonville, Pa., for $850,000. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,615 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $175,000 in 2013.

Beachplace II

Rae Lichtenstein, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1075 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sand Castle 305 LLC for $670,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 1992.

Key Towers South

Vera Murschetz, of Muenchen, Germany, sold her Unit 5-B condominium at 1750 Benjamin Franklin Drive to P. Andrew and Nancy Alford, of Tampa, for $620,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1996.

Seaplace II

Stephen and Nancy Campagnolo, trustee, sold the Unit M1-615G condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Brian and Julie Meta, of New York City, for $540,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $476,300 in 2014.

Harbour Oaks II

Dylan James Properties LLC sold the home at 2309 Harbour Oaks Drive to Kenneth Fishkin, of Longboat Key, for $500,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,306 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2012.

Casa Del Mar

Edwards Casa Del Mar LLC sold the Unit 13 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James and Joyce Chaffee, of Bradenton, for $348,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1986.

The Banyan Bay Club

Charles and Christina Bullen, of Charlotte, sold their Unit 401 condominium at 5260 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard Oliver and Margaret Pierce Oliver, of Longboat Key, for $315,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,133 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2000.

Longboat Harbour

George Lomnyckyj, of Longboat Key, sold his Unit 206 condominium at 4360 Chatham Drive to Philip and Linda DiOrio, of Shelter Island Heights, N.Y., for $270,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $89,000 in 1987.

Sutton Place

Kai and Christine Koch, of Escheburg, Germany, sold their Unit TU-17 condominium at 541 Sutton Place to Michael Meder and Roland Meder, of Apollo Beach, for $255,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2003.