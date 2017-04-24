A motorcyclist was cited and sent to the hospital last week after a collision with a car occupied by Vice Mayor Ed Zunz and former Commissioner Pat Zunz on Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Longboat Key police said the crash took place around 9 p.m. on April 17 in the 6600 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. Floyd Laycock, a 24-year-old Bradenton man, was cited for careless driving and having no motorcycle endorsement on his license. He was taken to Blake Medical Center in Bradenton with an injured hand and shoulder.

The Zunzes were not injured.

Police said an officer had spotted several motorcycles traveling north on GMD, passing vehicles on the right and left. After activating the patrol car's emergency lights, the officer reported seeing one of the motorcycles crash into the rear of the Zunzes' car.