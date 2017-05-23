Mote to host Give-a-Thon in honor of World Oceans Day

Mote Marine Laboratory follows a mission of doing research today for tomorrow’s oceans.

To help them follow that mission, and in honor of World Ocean’s Day, Mote will be hosting a 48-hour Give-a-Thon from noon on Friday, June 2 to noon on Sunday, June 4.

Each donation made during the Give-a-Thon will be matched 1:1 up to $25,000 thanks to the support of Gene and Anne Beckstein, a statement from Mote said.

The Give-a-Thon spans over Mote’s World Oceans Family Festival on June 3. National World Oceans Day is on June 8, and is a “global day of ocean celebration and collaboration for a better future,” the World Oceans Day website said.

The overall national theme this year is Our Oceans, Our Future. Mote chose a local theme for their celebration. To complement Asolo Repertory Theater’s summer production “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,” Mote will follow that theme on June 3, a statement said.

World Oceans Day at Mote, which will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will include performances by The Garbage Men and an interactive program called Jambo’s Journey that encourages children to protect marine life.

During the Give-a-Thon, donations can be made online at mote.org/give, over the phone by calling 941-388-4441 ext. 393 or by mailing a donation to Mote, attn. Kate Knepper, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota.

For questions on how to donate or make a pledge in advance, call Kate Knepper at 388-4441 ext. 393.