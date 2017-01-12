Mote Foundation asks to withdraw Longboat referendum

Two months ago, the Longboat Key Town Commission unanimously approved a March 14 density referendum for a 10-home development without any discussion or dissent.

Now, the Mote Scientific Foundation and Brista Homes have asked the town to withdraw the referendum request for its 1.8 acres on Gulf of Mexico Drive, citing concerns about the controversy over the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort referendum slated for the same day.

Although Town Attorney Maggie Mooney-Portale in an email to commissioners said it was too late to do so, the move illustrates the burgeoning backlash against anything island residents think will add to local traffic.

“Having a vote on the same ballot as the Colony referendum would unnecessarily cause our request to become entangled with issues of density, traffic and scale,” wrote attorney John Patterson in a letter to Mayor Terry Gans.

The withdrawal comes after voters rejected density referendums for the 120-unit North End Hotel & Beach Club, Whitney Beach Plaza, for which the owner wanted to build 18 homes and a request for a single unit of density at Harbour Square last year.

The withdrawal request comes after voters rejected density referendums for the 120-unit North End Hotel & Beach Club, Whitney Beach Plaza, for which the owner wanted to build 18 homes and a request for a single unit of density at Harbour Square last year.

Brista is under contract to buy the property, at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive, for $1.35 million. There’s currently no density on the site, so the developer needs voter approval for up to six units per acre.

“We would prefer, if possible, that our request be presented to the voters in the future on a stand-alone basis in order that we may present the benefits of our project without distraction,” Patterson stated.