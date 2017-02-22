Mote's crocodilian exhibit ready for big debut

The new kids on Mote Aquarium’s block are ready for their big debut.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, Mote will open its new exhibit, “The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans.” The two-level exhibit allows visitors to view the three spectacled caimans and one American alligator from above or at eye-level and underwater. The 1,000 square-foot exhibit includes two aquatic areas and wetland space that the animals have complete access to.

Mote's "The Teeth Beneath: The Wild World of Gators, Crocs and Caimans" will open at 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.

The three caimans, named Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia, are about three-and-a-half years old and came from The Everglades because they are an invasive species. The alligator, named Rose, who is about five-and-a-half years old, came from another Association of Zoos Aquarium accredited Florida organization. Inside Mote’s “Oh Baby! Life Cycles of the Seas” exhibit, is a one-and-a-half year old juvenile crocodile named Ricky, who came from a private collector.

Assistant Vice President for Mote Aquarium Evan Barniskis said the exhibit turned out better than he imagined. Senior Aquarium Biologist, Brian Siegel, who will oversee the crocodilians’ care, said the exhibit has been a long endeavor. He said the gator and caimans are diversifying Mote’s already expansive collection of animals, including otters and sea turtles.

“We want to showcase a new dynamic animal at Mote,” he said. These animals do tell a fantastic conservation story. They are a top predator in our ecosystem here in Florida, so they are necessary to have in our environment.”

The “Teeth Beneath” exhibit is continuing Mote’s mission in explaining to visitors the importance of watersheds and conservation, something that the aquarium did through the “Otters & their Waters” exhibit.

“We really wanted to continue with the watershed theme that we did with the otters, Barniskis said. “We really want our visitors to understand the importance of conserving our local waterways to rivers, lakes, streams and watersheds because everything that goes into those waters and effects those waters, eventually goes into our oceans,” he said.

Rose, the one American alligator in the exhibit, hides in a corner of the exhibit on Feb. 22.

Around the exhibit are various signs about the animals that will teach visitors fun facts about the two species. For example, crocodilians can produce 3,000 teeth during a lifetime and during nesting season, females make nests using mud and plant material. The signs also explain how the crocodilians are taught certain behaviors that will help Mote staff provide them with the right care. They are target-trained with positive reinforcement to ensure that each of them receives the right amount of food and correct nutrition. The training will also help prepare them for veterinary checks and procedures.

There is currently no end date on the exhibit, Barniskis said they are just happy to be getting it open to the public. He does, however, see the crocodilians sticking around for awhile.

“They’re young ladies now, but they’re going to grow with us,” he said. “They’ll be with us their entire lives. The really neat thing about alligators is they can live about 30 years in the wild, but in human care, they can live up to 50. We’ll have these ladies into their old age.”

The exhibit will be open during normal aquarium hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at Mote, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. The exhibit is in the Ann and Alfred E. Goldstein Marine Mammal Research and Rehabilitation Center. At 2 p.m. each day, Mote’s animal care specialists will work with the animals and narrate to guests more information about the biology and behavior of the crocodilians.