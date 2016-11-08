Moran beats Atkins in Sarasota County Commission race

Click here for for the Observer’s full election coverage.

The Republican Party has maintained its dominance of the Sarasota County Commission, as Mike Moran defeated Democrat Fredd Atkins in the race for the District 1 seat.

Moran earned 58% of the vote, with Atkins drawing 42% of the ballots cast in Tuesday’s election. The District 1 seat is being vacated by Carolyn Mason, who reached her term limit.

Moran isn’t the only new face that will join the board. State Sen. Nancy Detert will fill the District 3 seat, going unopposed in her bid to replace Commissioner Christine Robinson.

