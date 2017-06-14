Monsignor Gerry Finegan reflects on 50 years in priesthood

It’s not often you find Monsignor Gerry Finegan alone.

Walking into the parish hall at St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church brings him a flock of admirers.

On May 7 at his golden jubilee celebration, for example, it took Finegan about 30 minutes to make his way from the church to the hall. Once he arrived, it took him a bit more time to get seated. Everyone wanted a hug, a handshake or to say hello. He turned no one away.

But sitting with him alone, he’s quieter, more reflective, humble, too.

The Rev. Gerry Finegan Bishop Frank Dewane of the Diocese of Venice at Finegan's Golden Jubilee Celebration on May 7.

On June 18, 1967, Finegan, of Cavan, Ireland, was ordained a priest. The past 50 years have brought him from St. Augustine to Pinellas County, where he taughy at Clearwater Central Catholic High School. He then served as chaplain at Cardinal Mooney High School and was pastor at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota before coming to Longboat Key in 2008. Two years later, Finegan received the papal honor of Chaplain to His Holiness from Pope Benedict XVI.

Finegan, 74, who jokes that he is his parents’ favorite, and only, son, said he and his five sisters grew up involved in the church, which led him to become a priest.

“Well, it was about the example of my parents, Joe and Mary Finegan,” he said. “They were the example for me as far as the faith was concerned, the church was concerned. Their love and their respect for it.”

Finegan landed in Florida after missing a deadline to apply for a position in his home diocese in Cavan and was ordained for the diocese of St. Augustine.

In 2008, Finegan became pastor at St. Mary’s. Finegan preaches that you never know the good you’re doing, and he also wants people to know that someone is always looking after them, too.

“Greater awareness that they’re loved unconditionally by our God, and no matter what happens that he’s never forgotten us and never abandons us,” he said. “I’m even more convinced of that now because of my illness. I was convinced of that before, but the power of prayer is unbelievable.”

Convinced because about a year ago, Finegan was diagnosed with prostate cancer and underwent radiation. He can’t walk far or stand for too long, but throughout his illness, Finegan continued to attend events and visit those who were in the hospital, who were sick or suffering, who wanted a blessing or to be anointed, parishioner Ingrid Wisniewski said.

Fr. Gerry sings for the crowd at the St. Mary's St. Patrick's Day Party in March.

“I think that the main thing is that he’s the heart and soul for so many of us...,” Wisniewski said.

Wisniewski met Finegan in 2008 shortly after her husband, Stan, died. Without ever having met Stan, Finegan was able to deliver a homily at Stan’s funeral Mass that had Wisniewski’s neighbors believing Finegan knew the man his whole life.

“Whether they’re happy or sad, he just [does] all the right things,” Wisniewski said. “The right words, the right feelings, the right sense at the right time. When you come here, and if you have an issue, he’s completely focused on you.”

Wisniewski said Finegan has an incredible joy for giving. When watching him at a baptism, you can tell the love he has for parishioners comes from within, she said.

“I think his reverence when he’s on the altar, and the way he can communicate with people and also … his warmth,” his sister Brigid Duffy said. “It just flows out of him for all ages, from very small, and you can see that at home with all the nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews. They all love him.”

And while the people at the Church of the Incarnation and St. Mary’s have left lasting marks on him, he’s humbled that he could do the same.

“What has been my favorite part? That God could take someone like me and use me to be a blessing for others,” he said.