Mira Mar home fetches $2.15 million

The following residential real estate transactions took place between Oct. 31-Nov. 4. A home in Mira Mar tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mark Ruzycki and Teresa Bauer, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 7909 Midnight Pass Road to Stephen Phong Lam and Yen Hoang Le, of Sarasota, for $2.15 million. Built in 1991, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,872 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.2 million in 2015.

SARASOTA

Bungalow Hill

Robert Morris and Lisa Morris sold their home at 1025 Orange Ave. to David Murray and Sandra Stuart, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths and 3,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2013.

Holiday Harbor

Dustin Pointer sold his home at 7760 Holiday Drive to Thomas Heitmann, of Sarasota, for $1,595,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,502 square feet of living area.

Desota Park

Allen and Mary Jelks sold their home at 1930 Clematis St. to Dockside Homes LLC for $1,050,000. Built in 1940, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,042 square feet of living area.

Floyd and Cameron’s

William Pentecost sold two properties at 1863 Prospect St. to H. Allen and Marlene Wurzbach, of Sarasota, for $750,000. The first property was built in 1929, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,424 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1929, and it has one bedroom, one bath and 338 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $650,000 in 2014.

1350 Main Residential

Gina Brulato, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 808 condominium at 1350 Main St. to David Glorius, of Sarasota, for $607,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $444,900 in 2014.

Condominium on the Bay

Kamkill and Veronica Gal, of Pompton Plains, N.J., sold their Unit 706 condominium at 888 Blvd. of the Arts to Joseph and Jan Calianno, of Gambrills, Md., for $565,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,555 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 1986.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 106 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to The Robert K. Lesser Revocable Trust for $542,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,546 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $477,000 in 2015.

McClellan Park

Andrea Wood, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2174 McClellan Parkway to Arro Development LLC for $530,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,789 square feet of living area.

Regency House

Peter and Suzanne Hatt Lipscomb, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their Unit 404 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Philip and Harriette Humphreys, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,705 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000.

The Landings Treehouse

Pia Mulligan, of Seattle, sold the Unit 40 condominium at 1498 Landings Lake Drive to April Tosch, of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for $425,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 2002.

Royal St. Andrew

Robert and Ellen Belson, of Armonk, N.Y., sold their Unit 404 condominium at 555 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Manuel Joaquim and Erika Joaquim, trustees, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,252 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $145,000 in 1998.

Coral Cove

Tabish Siddiquie, of San Francisco, sold his home at 7424 Starfish Drive to Evan Carpenter and C. Ann Carpenter, of Waterford, Conn., for $400,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2010.

Graham Heights

The Riney Real Estate Co. LLC sold the home at 1744 Irving St. to Donald and Suzanne Hohman, of Evanston, Ill., for $400,000. Built in 1915, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,098 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2013.

Alinari

Richard Cook, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 105 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Marc and Roberta Glass, of Cromwell, Conn., for $340,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $486,000 in 2007.

Bellevue Terrace

Joe Weaver, of Dundee, Ohio, sold his home at 3043 Courtland St. to Roman Hochstetler for $290,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,156 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1994.

Colonial Terrace

Suncastle Properties LLC sold the home at 2933 Mayflower St. to Lisa Gambino, of Sarasota, for $284,000. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,292 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $67,000 in 1986.

Gulfstream Towers

Primestar Fund I TRS Inc. sold the Unit 501 condominium at 33 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Frederick Murrell, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1964, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $415,000 in 2005.

Indian Beach Estates

Joel and Kari Dollar, of Coppell, Texas, sold their home at 5224 Eastchester Drive to Julia Felts, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,000 in 2012.

Gulf Gate

Sarasota Solutions LLC sold the home at 2738 White Sands Drive to Julio Lopez and Ninoska Gamonal, of Miami, for $259,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $605,000 in July.

Town and Country Estates

Mary Fox, trustee, and William Torrance, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3574 Beneva Lane to Linda and Raymond Prosen, of Mentor, Ohio, for $250,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $80,000 in 1992.

South Gate

David Godson, of Arcadia, sold the home at 2427 Wisteria St. to Eric Johnson and Laurel Greenwood, of Sarasota, for $230,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,365 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2001.

Loma Linda Park

Barbara Waters sold her home at 2130 Floyd St. to Erica Jensen and Susan Slocum, of Sarasota, for $215,500. Built in 1956, it has three bedrooms, one bath, a pool and 1,000 square feet of living area.

Bellflower Gardens

Sherry Hosfeld and Richard Pennington, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2718 Monterey St. to James and Linda Dietrich, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,430 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $33,000 in 1973.

Wildwood Gardens

Lawrence Jundt, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1231 Pattison Ave. to Jason Owens, of Sarasota, for $212,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2008.

Sylvan Shores

Jumping Bergin, trustee, and Timothy Bergin, of Seattle, sold the home at 2124 Chippawa Place to John and Prisca Mowe, of Sarasota, for $210,000. Built in 1947, it has three bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,365 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Summer Cove on Siesta

James and Lisa Hills, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 104C condominium at 1660 Summerhouse Lane to Ellen Hinman and Henry Hinman III, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,750,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.4 million in 2014.

Point O’Rocks Terrace

Midnight Pass Property LLC sold the home at 6920 Midnight Pass Road to 6920 MPR LLC for $790,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 1,947 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2002.

El Presidente

James Albrecht and Diane Albrecht, trustees, of Loveland, Ohio, sold the Unit 102 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to David Odling and Lorene Odling, trustees, of Rockford, Ill., for $600,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $60,000 in 1978.

Sunrise Cove

John Jirkofsky, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 301 condominium at 8897 Midnight Pass Road to Alan and Patricia Strong, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2003.

Peppertree Bay

Jay Hope and Heather Sharpe-Hope, of Oviedo, sold their Unit 114C condominium at 1156 W. Peppertree Drive to Shahram Mori, of Winter Park, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $285,000 in 2014.

Castaway Cove

Kenneth and Catherine Ibold sold their Unit 3B condominium at 9226 Midnight Pass Road to Tom Price, trustee, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,223 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $299,900 in 2003.

Siesta Harbor

Curtis and Diane Corbin, of Clinton, Mich., sold their Unit 34 condominium at 1257 S. Portofino Drive to Anthony DiPasquale and Rosie DiPasquale, trustees, of Galena, Ohio, for $309,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

PALMER RANCH

Deer Creek

Thomas Canelakes and Lynda Canelakes, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4685 Deer Creek Blvd. to Bruce and Sonja Nye, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $482,000 in 2015.

Isles of Sarasota

John and Annette McGurk, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5994 Demarco Court to Mikhail and Irina Alperin, trustees, of Newton Center, Mass., for $500,000. Built in 2009, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $403,100 in 2009.

Janice Loose, trustee, and Richard Marentette, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1502 Dorgali Drive to Teresa and Robert Flannelly, of Sarasota, for $352,500. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,764 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,900 in 2012.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Barbara O’Connor and Leslye Seidel, of Sarasota, Mark Suchanec, of Warrington, Pa., Michael Suchanec, of Quakertown, Pa., and Matthew Suhanec, of Havertown, Pa., sold the home at 3917 Prairie Dunes Drive to Milan Prochazka and Petra Adamcova, of Vetrove, Prague, for $475,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,516 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $236,500 in 1986.

Turtle Rock

Robert and Sharon Cushing, of Sarasota, sold their home at 8523 Great Meadow Drive to Ronald and Tracy Canterbury, of Sarasota, for $443,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,465 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,900 in 1997.

Bouchard Gardens

Carol Sadler, of Baltimore, Md., sold her Unit 102 condominium at 5254 Bouchard Circle to Mark Clapper and Lisa Haviland, of Indianapolis, for $285,000. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,800 in 1999.

Arielle on Palme Ranch

Thomas and Carrie Schneider, of Narvon, Pa., sold their Unit 2603 condominium at 4485 Cinnamon Drive to Sabal Palm Bank for $260,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,863 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2007.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Carol Henry, trustee, and Stephen Henry, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 28 condominium at 6484 Collingwood Circle to Michael and Sybilee Koury, of Canton, Ohio, for $258,500. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,267 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2015.

OSPREY

Oaks II

Frank and Joan Habic sold their home at 672 N. Mac Ewen Drive to Jesse and Diane Orsini, of Osprey, for $950,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $886,300 in 2002.

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Lisa and William Richardson, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 113 Harbor House Drive to Timothy and Suzanne Sanders, of Venice, for $745,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $830,000 in 2005.

Rosalee Crohn, of Nokomis, sold the home at 1423 Southbay Drive to Ralph and Jennifer Hageman, of Cincinnati, for $560,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Thomas and Dianne Trevithick, of Osprey, sold their Unit 603 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Dewey and Tracy Howard, of Brooklyn, N.Y., for $525,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,203 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,000 in 2004.

Sorrento Shores

Joan and Joseph Lombardi, of Osprey, sold their home at 436 S. Shore Drive to John Mowery and Sophia Jordan-Mowery, of Osprey, for $322,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,658 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $112,000 in 1996.

NOKOMIS

Calusa Lakes

James and Maida Atkins, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2103 Muskogee Trail to Eric and Anita Koehler, of Nokomis, for $686,800. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,117 square feet of living area.

Casey Key

Attila and Melinda Kovach, of Granger, Ind., sold two properties at 1628 Casey Key Road to Jamie Fraser, of Sarasota, for $640,000. Both properties were built in 1950, and have one bedroom, one bath and 480 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $3.5 million in 2005.

Sorrento Woods

Jennifer and Joseph Palermo, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1055 Sorrento Woods Blvd. to Stephen Veigh, of Sarasota, for $483,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2006.

Mission Valley Estates

Anthony and Janis Coquillard, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., sold their home at 1304 Mustang St. to Jason and Heather Hamilton, of Nokomis, for $445,000. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,023 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $410,000 in 2015.

Sorrento East

Peter Lilholt and Lorraine Lilholt, trustees, of Narrowsburg, N.Y., sold the home at 127 Da Vinci Drive to Donald and Erin Cassavoy, of Venice, for $290,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2012.

Allen and Dorothy Gabriel, of Port Charlotte, sold their home at 217 Chardin Drive to James and Janine McClinton, of Nokomis, for $278,000. Built in 1973, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,509 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $157,500 in 2010.