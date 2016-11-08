Miner edges Servia in contentious Manatee School Board race

Dave "Watchdog" Miner won a tight battle over Misty Servia for the District 3 Manatee School Board seat with 50.6% of the vote.

Gina Messenger didn't have to be nervous as she piled up 67.6% of the vote to defeat Edward Viltz for the District 1 Seat.

In other Manatee County election results:

Steve Jonsson won the District 3 Commission Seat with 46.3% of the vote to down Matt Bower and David Zaccagnino.

Betsy Benac cruised to a win over Jack Richardson by compiling 64.8% of the vote for the District 7 Commission Seat.

In the Heritage Harbour South CDD race for Seat 2, Michelle Patterson defeated Joe Ramsey with 63.5% of the vote.

Lawrence Elchert won Seat 4 in Heritage Harbour South with 62.9% of the vote over Joyce Sandy.

In Lakewood Ranch CDD 1 voting, Laura Fox accumulated 54.6% of the vote to down Kristiana Dragash.

In CDD 6, Robert Crain edged Jane Bruyer with 51.4% of the vote.

In the Tara CDD race, Eugene Rado won Seat 2 with 51.9% of the vote over John Schmidt. Darby O'Connor took Seat 4 with 48.8% of the vote to win over Larry Dick and Valentina Hawks.

In the East Manatee Fire District, Bob Conley won Seat 2 by winning a tight battle over James Carlino. Conley had 50.2% of the vote. Derek Foss won Seat 4 with 52.6% of the vote over James BonAmi.