East County High 5 moments: 08.16.17

1 — The Out-of-Door Academy ninth graders Connor and Jake Krug won the doubles title at the USTA Boys’ 14 National Championships on Aug. 12 in Mobile, Ala.

2 — Former Lakewood Ranch catcher Mike Ohlman was re-called to the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 12.

3 — IMG Academy’s Whitney Osuigwe took third place in the singles division of the USTA Girls’ 18 National Championships in San Diego, Calif.

4 — Chris Aster sank a hole-in-one Aug. 8 on hole 15 of Lakewood Ranch Golf and Country Club's King's Dunes course. Aster used a 4-wood on the 127-yard hole.

5 — Ron Hurley aced hole 17 of Palm Aire Country Club's Lakes Course on Aug. 7. Hurley used a 6-hybrid on the 145-yard hole.