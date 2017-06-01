Midnight Pass Road home sells for $2.2 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jeanine Micale, trustee, and Joseph Micale sold the home at 8447 Midnight Pass Road to William Dodge, trustee, of Sarasota, for $2.2 million. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,435 square feet of living area.

SARASOTA

Bay Plaza

Jean-Pierre Safar, trustee, and Olga Safar, of Boston, sold the Unit PH-4 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Vijay Vishwanath and Gita Iyer, of Westwood, Mass., for $2,166,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.45 million in 2014.

Nancy Jo Shoemaker, trustee, of New Orleans, sold the Units 506 and 507 condominiums at 1255 N Gulfstream Ave. to Henry Gibeau, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1,095,000. Both condominiums were built in 1982, they have two bedrooms, two baths and 1,654 square feet of living area.

John Lucas, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 703 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Linda Goldstein and Ellen Fulchiero, of Sarasota, for $755,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 2005.

Cherokee Lodge

George Manooshian Jr. and Kimberly Barfield-Manooshian sold their home at 1625 S. Lodge Drive to Jason and Katherine Bitsoff, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 1965, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $316,100 in 2008.

One Hundred Central

Thomas and Cheryl Walker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit G1013 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Roberto Borgatti, of New York City, for $900,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,691 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $887,000 in 2013.

Plaza at Five Points

Leonard and Eileen Mitchard, of Annapolis, Md., sold their Unit 16B condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Gail Joseph, of Long Branch, N.J., for $855,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,671 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $847,500 in 2016.

The Landings

Key Link Properties LLC sold the home at 1733 Pine Harrier Circle to Leonard and Eileen Mitchard, of Annapolis, Md., for $825,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,647 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2016.

Ira and Susan Horowitz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4684 Pine Harrier Drive to Karen and Wayne Snyder, of Sarasota, for $720,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2007.

Eberhard and Sandra Rosenblad, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1744 Pine Harrier Circle to 1744 Pine Harrier Circle LLC for $549,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,316 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $268,000 in 1990.

Phillippi Lake

Kimberly Long, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2500 Wilkinson Road to Dennis Miller and Susanne Miller, trustees, of Sarasota, for $722,700. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,515 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,800 in 2013.

Greenwich

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 2223 Datura St. to Daniel and Sara Stults, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,296 square feet of living area.

Q

JEBCO Ventures Inc. sold the home at 272 Cosmopolitan Court to Matthew Siegfried, trustee, of Sarasota, for $680,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area.

Avondale

John Stutsman and Leslie Hand, trustees, of E. Greenwich, R.I., sold the home at 1033 S. Osprey Ave. to Kent Kneisel and Joan Thompson, of Sarasota, for $660,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,620 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $136,000 in 1991.

Alinari

Mark and Brenda Marshalok sold their Unit 1003 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Angelina Crespi, of Sarasota, for $499,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $483,000 in February.

Petroutsa Brothers

MPKMODUL LLC sold the home at 1665 Ninth St. to Seth Crapp, of Sarasota, for $473,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $40,000 in 2014.

Eagles Point at the Landings

Diane Druck, trustee, of Bloomington, Ind., sold the Unit 305 condominium at 5450 Eagles Point Circle to Marcia Janes-Van Der Heym, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 1,843 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,600 in 1998.

Marblehead

Natalie Twigg, of Sarasota, sold her home at 2550 Marblehead Drive to Bonnie Richards, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2016.

River Forest

Mark and Kristin Bower, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5211 Carmilfra Drive to Clay and Melissa Demore, of Sarasota, for $352,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,912 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate East

Robert and Christine Murray, of Venice, sold their home at 6914 Easton Court to Neil and Mary Lyons, of Sarasota, for $342,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,500 in 1987.

South Gate Manor

Melissa and Aaron Fitzsimmons, of Palmetto, sold their home at 3319 Rose St. to Russell Justin, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,436 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $168,000 in 2011.

Blossom Brook

Bloom Bidness Properties LLC sold the home at 2238 Grove St. to Brett Hirsch, of Sarasota, for $260,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,226 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $199,000 in 2014.

The Landings South

Stefanie McCain, Personal Representative, sold the Unit 203 condominium at 5243 Heron Way to Robert and Barbara Sharpless, of Sarasota, for $250,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $135,000 in 1996.

SIESTA KEY

Casarina

Wilbur and Sarah Bontrager, of Middlebury, Ind., sold their Unit 207 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to Roger and Kimberly Huffman, of Middlebury, Ind., for $1.25 million. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.66 million in 2008.

Mark Hazeltine, trustee, of Arlington Heights, Ill., sold the Unit 407 condominium at 5880 Midnight Pass Road to JOJAKE LLC for $1,155,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $680,000 in 2012.

Harbour Towne

Jennifer Bailey, trustee, of Mission Hills, Kansas, sold the Unit 223 condominium at 1333 Dockside Place to John and Debra Dusnik, of Brandon, for $825,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,326 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2007.

Sarasota Beach

William and Mary Burns, of Sarasota, sold their home at 309 Calle Miramar to Siesta Key Resort 307 LLC for $783,000. Built in 1949, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2005.

Whispering Sands

Fred Streicher and Esther Streicher, trustees, sold the Unit 702 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Richard and Sheryl Hoer, of Hopatcong, N.J., for $765,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $577,900 in 2016.

Gulf and Bay Club

Cynthia Breland sold the Unit 609 condominium at 5760 Midnight Pass Road to Troy and Robin Peterson, of Brookfield, Wis., for $710,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,361 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,000 in 1993.

El Presidente

James Gammello, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 108 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Brainerd Lakes Premier Developments LLC for $548,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 1976.

El Presidente Condominium Apartments Association Inc. sold the Unit 108 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to James Gammello, trustee, of Sarasota, for $500,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $53,000 in 1976.

Siesta Beach

Jack Petrecca and Victoria Cooley, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 794 Treasure Boat Way to Michael O’Donnell, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,683 square feet of living area.

Peppertree Bay

Richard and Sharon Morelli, trustees, of Crest Hill, Ill., sold the Unit 120-B condominium at 1038 W. Peppertree Lane to W. Thomas and Carol Morris, of Columbus, Ohio, for $400,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area.

Siesta Harbor

Anna Clark, of Ontario, Canada, sold her Unit 210 condominium at 1325 S. Portofino Drive to Nicholas and Teresa Sepe, of Howell, N.J., for $400,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,400 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 1994.

Polynesian Gardens

Douglas Anderson sold his Unit S-2 condominium at 1218 Moonmist Circle to Thomas Yeaman, of Apopka, for $360,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,334 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $318,000 in 2003.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

DiVosta Homes LP sold the home at 11123 Shearwater Court to William and Elise Wood, of Wayzata, Minn., for $660,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,887 square feet of living area.

Villagewalk

Theresa Simon and Marcia Kass, of Millsboro, Del., sold their home at 5816 Valente Place to Janice Illfelder, of York, Pa., for $515,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $381,400 in 2005.

James Pappas, of Crown Point, Ind., sold his home at 7570 Quinto Drive to John and Janet Simolari, of Sarasota, for $319,900. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $216,400 in 2003.

Turtle Rock

Charles and Donna Allman, of Sarasota, sold their home at 4680 Sweetmeadow Circle to Ivan and Sharon Gould, of Sarasota, for $446,200. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,444 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2009.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Norma Jean Horan, of Norton Shores, Mich., sold her home at 9420 Forest Hills Circle to Elvin and Carol Schmidt, of Sarasota, for $375,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,855 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,100 in 1998.

Mara Villa II

William Ellis, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 18 condominium at 7399 Regina Royale Blvd. to James and Patricia Beaman, of Marion, Ind., for $330,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2001.

Wellington Chase

Michael Lynn, of Venice, sold his home at 6302 Sturbridge Court to Honpro LLC for $275,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,468 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $210,000 in 2011.

OSPREY

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Marylin Sandmeyer, of Kalamazoo, Mich., sold her Unit 1003 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Fred and Joan Endrizzi, of Osprey, for $1.04 million. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $907,000 in 2002.

John and Elizabeth Krause, of Twin Lakes, Wis., sold their Unit 702 condominium at 401 N. Point Road to Ann Asher, trustee, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $500,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2013.

Blackburn Harbor

Barry Havener, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 3201 condominium at 3201 Jessie Harbor Drive to Michael and Susan Duffy, of Cazenovia, N.Y., for $399,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Trinity Acres

Chris Costa, of Middletown, Conn., sold his home at 401 Faith Ave. to Jing Xian Chang and Ying Xiong, of Sarasota, for $365,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $212,100 in 2013.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento South

US 301 Property LLC sold the home at 2308 Goya Drive to Emily Cunningham, of Nokomis, for $330,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,955 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $155,000 in 2016.