Michael Saunders & Company closes on highest-priced Sarasota residential property in 2017

Michael Saunders & Company is continuing its record-breaking year.

The company recently closed the highest residential sale of 2017 to date in the West Coast region for $6.35 million.

The home, a Spanish revival-style bayfront estate at 467 Meadow Lark Drive in Bird Key, was listed by Marcia Salkin of the Michael Saunders & Company’s Main Street Office, a statement from Michael Saunders & Company said.

“We are very pleased to be announcing the top area sale for 2017, and it is not surprising that Marcia was able to bring it from listing to contract in just 10 days,” said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company in the statement. “Having the expertise of knowledgeable real estate professionals – to set in motion the right combination of a great home, an ideal location and appropriate pricing – can make all the difference in helping a significant sale happen quickly.”

Reid Murphy of Developers Realty on Longboat Key represented the buyer in the sale.

The living room looks out over the Gulf of Mexico. The estate also features a pool and hot tub with adjoining terraces and courtyards overlooking Sarasota Bay. Photo courtesy of Michael Saunders & Company.

The estate was designed by regional architect Cliff Scholz and built by Mike Collingwood in 1999. Its design was inspired by the classical and fanciful style of resort architect Addison Mizer. The estate has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and details such as cypress wood, Esmerelda marble, textured coral stone, courtyards, and floor-to-ceiling windows, the statement said. The home is 6,579 square feet and includes a first-floor master suite with two bathrooms, four additional bedroom suites, a waterfront exercise room, terraced patios, a waterfront pool and hot tub and views of Sarasota Bay from every angle.

“The design and architecture of this home is so timeless that it is as classic and elegant as it was the day it was built,” said Salkin, a fourth-generation Realtor who also had the highest Sarasota residential sale on record in 2016 in the statement. “The buyers had been looking at a number of homes, and they knew immediately that this was the one for them. It has been meticulously maintained and is truly a one-of-a-kind estate.”

This top sale is just one of additional record-breaking sales Michael Saunders & Company have handled this year.

The company had one of the most significant listings on record for Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties with Seranissima on Longboat Key. The closing of an Aria penthouse for $5.25 million was the highest-priced condominium on Longboat Key since 2013, and the company had the highest-priced Lakewood Ranch resale to date it The Lake Club for $4.6 million, the company’s statement said.