Memorial Day brings influx of police activity to Longboat north end

According to Town Manager Dave Bullock, the Memorial Day holiday weekend was a busy time for Longboat Key law enforcement, noting activity at the north end of the island in particular.

On Wednesday, Bullock provided the Town Commission with a summary of police activity at Greer Island (or Beer Can Island), the Broadway Street beach access and the shoal near Jewfish Key:

Parking tickets issued: 51

Warnings for alcohol violations: 8

Boating investigations: 25

Warnings for boating violations: 61

Arrests for alcohol related violations: 11

Police Chief Pete Cumming said he is taking this past weekend into consideration in preparing for the July 4 holiday. Along with stationing additional officers in the area, he said he is working with town staff to post more signs on north end beaches indicating the town’s ordinance that prohibits alcohol consumption on beaches.

In the long-term, Cumming hopes to determine with town staff a means to make Greer Island easier for police officers to patrol. A sliver of land, covered in mangroves, connects Greer to the Key. The chief said increasing erosion in the area has made it difficult for officers to navigate the department’s ATV onto Greer, especially during high tide.

Cumming encourages north end residents and visitors to continue to alert Key law enforcement of any potentially illegal activity in the area.

“We appreciate all the help we can get from our eyes and ears out there,” Cumming said. “These people are a real asset to us.”