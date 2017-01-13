At noon today, the field of candidates for the March 14 City Commission was finalized, with eight individuals running for two seats on the board.

The candidates in the citywide at-large election are:

Voters will be allowed to vote for two candidates. The deadline to register to vote for the municipal election is Feb. 13.

Commissioner Suzanne Atwell, who currently occupies the other at-large seat on the board, is not running for re-election.

If two candidates do not win a majority in the March 14 election, a runoff will be held May 9. If no candidate wins a majority, the top three vote-getters will advance to the second election. If one candidate wins a majority, the top two remaining vote-getters will advance to the runoff to decide the winner of the final seat.

The victorious candidates will officially join the commission May 12.