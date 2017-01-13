A field of eight will compete for two at-large seats on the City Commission in the March 14 citywide election.
At noon today, the field of candidates for the March 14 City Commission was finalized, with eight individuals running for two seats on the board.
The candidates in the citywide at-large election are:
- Jen Ahearn-Koch, neighborhood leader
- Fredd “Glossie” Atkins, former mayor
- Hagen Brody, attorney
- Susan Chapman, incumbent city commissioner
- Patrick Gannon, planning board member
- Martin Hyde, small business owner
- Mikael Sandstrom, marketing and technology professional
- Matt Sperling, retired investment banker
Voters will be allowed to vote for two candidates. The deadline to register to vote for the municipal election is Feb. 13.
Commissioner Suzanne Atwell, who currently occupies the other at-large seat on the board, is not running for re-election.
If two candidates do not win a majority in the March 14 election, a runoff will be held May 9. If no candidate wins a majority, the top three vote-getters will advance to the second election. If one candidate wins a majority, the top two remaining vote-getters will advance to the runoff to decide the winner of the final seat.
The victorious candidates will officially join the commission May 12.