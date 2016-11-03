MCAT to stop service to LECOM and Lakewood Ranch Boulevard

Manatee County Area Transit will halt service to Lakewood Ranch Boulevard and LECOM beginning Nov. 12.

Additionally, Route 3, Manatee Avenue and SR 64, will begin operating with 30-minute service frequency rather than a 60-minute frequency.

Route 12 (S.R. 70) will serve the State Road 70 corridor from DeSoto Station to the Lakewood Ranch Walmart with 60-minute service frequency.

The changes are part of MCAT’s continuing efforts to optimize service and improve frequency for the county’s network of bus routes. The upcoming route modifications include the following:

Route 4 (Ninth Street East and West), traveling eastbound will now connect with Route 3 on Manatee Avenue via 59th Street West before returning to Blake via 51st Street West every hour. Route 4 will now serve Blake Medical Center.

Route 6 (Cortez Road) will now operate between Coquina Beach and Desoto Station with 60-minute service frequency.

Route 9 (26th Street West) will no longer operate on Saturdays. Hourly service will remain available Monday through Friday.

Route 99 will now end northbound service in downtown Bradenton. Service will continue to be operated every 30 minutes between downtown Bradenton and downtown Sarasota along the US 41 corridor. Route 99 will no longer directly serve Bay Shore Road, near the Ringling Museum in Sarasota.