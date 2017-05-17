MC-Lax to host silent auction fundraiser

MC-Lax will hold its next fundraiser at 6 p.m. May 24 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota.

The event will go toward funding lacrosse programs in the community, including at Lakewood Ranch High School.

There will be a silent auction and a raffle, as well as beer, wine and heavy appetizers.

A minimum of $25 at the door is required to enter.

For event details or sponsorship information, email either [email protected] or [email protected].