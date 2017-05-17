 Skip to main content
Jason Morales and Sammy Stoltz, two of the leaders attempting to get lacrosse into Lakewood Ranch High.
East County Tuesday, May. 16, 2017 12 hours ago

MC-Lax to host silent auction fundraiser

The money will go toward Lakewood Ranch High's potential lacrosse programs.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

MC-Lax will hold its next fundraiser at 6 p.m. May 24 at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court, Sarasota. 

The event will go toward funding lacrosse programs in the community, including at Lakewood Ranch High School.

There will be a silent auction and a raffle, as well as beer, wine and heavy appetizers. 

A minimum of $25 at the door is required to enter.

For event details or sponsorship information, email either [email protected] or [email protected].

