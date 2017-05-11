Martin Hyde has his say

“Baby Trump,” as affectionately described by local media, also known as Martin Hyde, was soundly defeated Tuesday, May 9, and Sarasotans chose to maintain the status quo on the City Commission.

That is certainly how many of our establishment viewed the outcome of the City Commission election.

But they are overlooking the “elephant in the room,” which is that 78% of registered voters did not vote.

Will the new City Commission ever allow citizens to decide whether to move our elections to November to save $100,000 of taxpayers’ money and increase turnout threefold?

Sadly, I doubt it.

Meantime, the new commission faces the reality of questions that still have no answers:

• How are we going to fund the $150 million in unfunded pension liabilities?

• What are we going to do about a police department with 25% fewer officers than 15 years ago?

• When will we address the close to $140,000 per month we spend on legal fees?

• Where exactly is this “housing first” plan going to be implemented?

• Will the return of the parking meters happen despite the promises made on the campaign?

When dismissing the above as the ranting of a bitter, losing candidate, you might also want to file this letter and read it again in a year. At that time, it might well seem more prophetic than pathetic.

Martin Hyde, Sarasota