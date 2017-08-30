Maria Sharapova keeps track of Longboat

It’s official. Longboat Key has a piece of Maria Sharapova’s heart, or weather app, at least. In a recent issue of The Wall Street Journal, the local favorite and tennis ace shared that she has Longboat Key listed as one of the cities on her phone’s weather app. Longboat Key joins the ranks of Sochi, Russia, New York City, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Tokyo and Indian Wells, Calif.

+Turtle Tracks

Week of Aug. 20- 26

2017 2016

Nests 0 2

False Crawls 1 1





Total as Aug. 26

2017 2016

Nests 1,270 1,160

False Crawls 1,162 1,581

Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory