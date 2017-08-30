Maria Sharapova keeps track of Longboat

The famed tennis player has Longboat Key listed on her weather app.
It’s official. Longboat Key has a piece of Maria Sharapova’s heart, or weather app, at least. In a recent issue of The Wall Street Journal, the local favorite and tennis ace shared that she has Longboat Key listed as one of the cities on her phone’s weather app. Longboat Key joins the ranks of Sochi, Russia, New York City, Manhattan Beach, Calif., Tokyo and Indian Wells, Calif.
+Turtle Tracks
Week of Aug. 20- 26
2017 2016
Nests 0 2
False Crawls 1 1
Total as Aug. 26
2017 2016
Nests 1,270 1,160
False Crawls 1,162 1,581
Courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory