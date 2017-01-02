 Skip to main content
News
Then Manatee County Sheriff&#39; s Office Sheriff-elect Rick Wells throws the opening pitch for the Cal Ripken baseball league&#39; s opening day in September 2016. File photo.
East County Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 2 hours ago

Manatee swears in new sheriff

Rick Wells replaces retiring sheriff Brad Steube.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office today swore in its new leader.

Col. Rick Wells was sworn in at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. He has served as the second in command at the sheriff’s office since 2015 and served as the chief of police for the Palmetto Police Department from 2010 to 2015.

He has more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Wells replaces Sheriff Brad Steube, who retired after 10 years as Manatee County’s sheriff and a long career with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

