Manatee swears in new sheriff

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office today swore in its new leader.

Col. Rick Wells was sworn in at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. He has served as the second in command at the sheriff’s office since 2015 and served as the chief of police for the Palmetto Police Department from 2010 to 2015.

He has more than 30 years in law enforcement.

Wells replaces Sheriff Brad Steube, who retired after 10 years as Manatee County’s sheriff and a long career with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.