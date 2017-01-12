Almost 500 people have provided input on the future of the Manatee County Parks and Recreation system, but officials want more.

Manatee officials have extended the deadline for public comment on its proposed Parks Master Plan. A workshop is scheduled for tonight, Jan. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Palmetto Library, 923 Sixth Street W., Palmetto.

Another opportunity has been scheduled for noon to 1:30 p.m Jan. 19, a t the Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Ave., Bradenton.

Residents can still take the online survey at planmanateeparks.com. The deadline for the survey has been extended to Jan. 16.