Manatee deputies brew up conversation

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has invited the public to Coffee with a Cop Oct. 7.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is taking a step to improve communication with the public, for the first time participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 7.
The casual atmosphere is designed to encourage people to sit down with officers, ask questions and share any concerns.
The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at the following locations:
• Mixon’s Groveside Café at Mixon’s Fruit Farms, 2525 27th Street E., Bradenton
• Mocha Joe’s Café, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton
• Popi’s Place on the Ranch, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton
National Coffee with a Cop Day launched in Hathworne, Calif., in 2011 as a means to improve communication with the public. Since then, events have been hosted in all 50 states.