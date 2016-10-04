Manatee deputies brew up conversation

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is taking a step to improve communication with the public, for the first time participating in National Coffee with a Cop Day Oct. 7.

The casual atmosphere is designed to encourage people to sit down with officers, ask questions and share any concerns.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at the following locations:

• Mixon’s Groveside Café at Mixon’s Fruit Farms, 2525 27th Street E., Bradenton

• Mocha Joe’s Café, 3633 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

• Popi’s Place on the Ranch, 5820 Ranch Lake Blvd., Bradenton

National Coffee with a Cop Day launched in Hathworne, Calif., in 2011 as a means to improve communication with the public. Since then, events have been hosted in all 50 states.