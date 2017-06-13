Manatee County works on setting budget

Manatee County officials this week will work to formalize its budget with workshops slated for June 14 and June 15.

Constitutional officers will present their proposed budgets at 1:30 p.m. June 14 and county staff will present the proposed five-year-work program list at 1:30 p.m. June 15. The first public hearing on the budget will start at 6 p.m. June 15. All meetings will be held at the Manatee County Administrative Building, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.

