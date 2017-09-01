Manatee County to distribute sandbags

With more rain expected this weekend, Manatee County officials will continue to monitor the situation and today distribute sandbags at various park locations, including at Lakewood Ranch Park.

Sandbags will be available today until 5:30 p.m. at:

• Buffalo Creek Park – 7550 69th Street E., Palmetto

• G.T. Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Dr. W., Bradenton

• Lakewood Ranch Park, 5350 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Bradenton

• Stormwater Operationss, 5511 39th Street E., Bradenton

• Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd Street E., Palmetto

“After last weekend’s heavy rains, flooding is still a threat for some in our community,” Emergency Management Chief Sherilynn Burris said in a press release. “With more rain expected, we want to make sure affected residents have access to sandbags to prevent additional damage.”

Officials are also asking residents to leave enough room for emergency vehicles to access the roadway when moving debris to the curb or parking vehicles along the streets.

For more information, visit mymanatee.org or call 748-4501.