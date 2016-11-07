Manatee County students ‘ram’ up support for families with pets

Manatee Technical College students hope the public will further support their efforts to assist the area’s needy by supplying food for pets.

Students in the marketing, management and entrepreneurial principles program at MTC are conducting a pet food drive through 2 p.m. Nov. 10 for the Remote Area Medical Veterinary Clinic Nov. 11, at Braden River High School.

The clinic is for families who cannot afford to take their pet to a veterinarian.

Students are collecting unopened dog and cat food, treats and shampoo to be distributed at the clinic. The drive is part of the SkillsUSA community service project.

The public can drop off donations at the campus, which is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and on Fridays until 3:30 p.m.