Manatee County School Board reschedules classes

Manatee County Public Schools will hold classes Monday, Oct. 24 as a full day for students to make up for instructional time lost due to Hurricane Matthew.

The day previously was scheduled as a full day off for students and an in-service day for teachers.

The Manatee County School Board has also approved the following revisions to the 2016-2017 academic calendar:

• Monday, Dec.19, 2016, will be a full day of school for all students, not an early release day for high school students as originally planned.

• Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 will be a half day for high school students.

• The last day for teachers and paraprofessional will be a district in-service day on Friday, June 2, 2017.

A revised version of the adopted academic calendar for the 2016-2017 school year is posted on the School District website, manateeschools.net, in both English and Spanish.

Manatee County Government required the closure of four public schools Oct. 7 so they could be used as shelters for Hurricane Matthew. Manatee County public schools closed for the day.