Manatee County School Board reschedules classes

Instructional days have been added to make up time lost from hurricanes.
Manatee County Public Schools will hold classes Monday, Oct. 24 as a full day for students to make up for instructional time lost due to Hurricane Matthew.
The day previously was scheduled as a full day off for students and an in-service day for teachers.
The Manatee County School Board has also approved the following revisions to the 2016-2017 academic calendar:
• Monday, Dec.19, 2016, will be a full day of school for all students, not an early release day for high school students as originally planned.
• Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 will be a half day for high school students.
• The last day for teachers and paraprofessional will be a district in-service day on Friday, June 2, 2017.
A revised version of the adopted academic calendar for the 2016-2017 school year is posted on the School District website, manateeschools.net, in both English and Spanish.
Manatee County Government required the closure of four public schools Oct. 7 so they could be used as shelters for Hurricane Matthew. Manatee County public schools closed for the day.