Manatee County may narrow search for new administrator

The Manatee County Commission on Tuesday will delve into the county’s future, first with discussions over land-use planning changes and then with its search for a new county administrator.

A joint workshop Aug. 15 with the Manatee County Planning Commission, from 9 a.m. to noon, will focus on the county’s Accela software, a program that incorporates all Building and Development Services department divisions together. Later the commission will review process improvements to the Manatee County Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Codes.

At 1:30 p.m., the county commission will meet regarding the search for a new county administrator.

Springsted Waters & Company, of Kansas City, has been hired to conduct a national search for the post. The group will discuss a list of semi-finalists at the meeting.

Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker is slated to retire in January 2018.

The meetings will be held in the county commission building at 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.