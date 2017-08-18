Manatee County Clerk's office closes early in anticipation of Confederate statue protests

Due to scheduled protests and demonstrations near the Manatee County Courthouse and downtown Bradenton area on Monday, Aug. 21, the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court's office and the Historic Records Library will close early at 1 p.m.

Protest groups are expected to meet at the Confederate statue outside the Manatee County Historic Courthouse. A march in support of removing the monument to remove the statue is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. while a group hoping to preserve the statue at its current site also meets at 6:30 p.m.

The statue was covered in plywood on Saturday.

The County Clerk and Historic Records Library will resume normal office hours on Tuesday, Aug. 22.